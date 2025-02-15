WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 6,102 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.