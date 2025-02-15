WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 89,956 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS FOCT opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

