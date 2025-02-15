WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.