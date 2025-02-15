WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.53 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

