WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

