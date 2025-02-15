Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 8.1 %

HCC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

