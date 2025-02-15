Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 8.1 %
HCC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
