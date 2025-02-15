Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,445,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

