Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 5,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
