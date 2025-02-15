Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 5,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.