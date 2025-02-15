Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 964 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

