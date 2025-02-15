Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 127,372 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 127,372 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.