Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Vontier updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 881,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,603. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

