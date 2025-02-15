Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,040 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vontier worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

VNT stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

