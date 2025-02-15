Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 554.15 ($6.97) and traded as low as GBX 522 ($6.57). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.60), with a volume of 515,994 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
