Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.6% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.