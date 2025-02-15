Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Update

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 18,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Vivakor has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

