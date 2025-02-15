Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $573.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.95.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

