Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $28.50 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

