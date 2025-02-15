Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

