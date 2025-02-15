Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the development, distribution, and/or publishing of video games. These stocks can include companies that create video games, gaming platforms, peripherals, and related services, and their performance is influenced by trends in the gaming industry and consumer behavior. Investors may choose to buy, sell, or hold video game stocks as part of their investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $831.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.76. 673,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,455. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $178.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.23. 533,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $215.84.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 501,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,727. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $212.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 152,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Funko has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.15.

