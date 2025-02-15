Vicus Capital Sells 98 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.