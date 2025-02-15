Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.54. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

