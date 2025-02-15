Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.97. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,730,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,040,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

