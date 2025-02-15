Verisign Announces Retirement of CFO George E. Kilguss III

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, has revealed the retirement of George E. Kilguss III, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2025. Kilguss has served in the capacity of CFO since 2012 and has been with the company for 13 years. Following his retirement, Kilguss is expected to continue serving as an advisor to the company.

Expressing gratitude for Kilguss’s contributions, Verisign’s Board acknowledged his dedicated leadership during his tenure. Jim Bidzos, the Executive Chairman, President, and CEO, highlighted Kilguss’s financial expertise and the positive impact he has had on the company and its shareholders. Bidzos praised the strong team Kilguss built, emphasizing its future significance for the organization.

John D. Calys, currently serving as Verisign’s Senior Vice President, Global Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed as Kilguss’s successor as CFO upon Kilguss’s retirement. Having been with Verisign for 14 years, Calys has previously filled the role of interim CFO and brings over 35 years of experience in financial management and business leadership to his new position.

Bidzos welcomed Calys’s appointment, citing his prior experience and successful contributions to the company during his tenure. Calys expressed enthusiasm for his new role, emphasizing his commitment to upholding responsible financial management practices within Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) plays a critical role in providing internet infrastructure and domain name registry services globally. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of the Domain Name System and the internet, supporting a significant portion of global e-commerce through its services.

