Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

