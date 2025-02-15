Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.82. The company has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.