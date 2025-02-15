Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

