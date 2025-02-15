Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

