Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

