Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

