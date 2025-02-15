Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.07. 83,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $224.66 and a twelve month high of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

