Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
Shares of VONE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.07. 83,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $224.66 and a twelve month high of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
