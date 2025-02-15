Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

