VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

