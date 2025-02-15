Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI opened at $319.86 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $354.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.98.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

