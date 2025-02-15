Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$7.92. Approximately 232,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 388,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.

Valeura Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$540.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$770,200.00. 18.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

