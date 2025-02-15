Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 35,203 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $114,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.