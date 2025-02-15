Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 691.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

