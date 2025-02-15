Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,309 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.85 and its 200-day moving average is $532.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.