V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 191.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $812.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $734.12 and its 200 day moving average is $619.11. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

