V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

