V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,374 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

