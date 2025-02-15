TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

TUI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

TUI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.