Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $598,000 in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.39% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CWS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

