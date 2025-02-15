Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys 397 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 873,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 367,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

