Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires 399 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.