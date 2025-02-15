Top Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 12th

Upstart, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, BigBear.ai, Lyft, and Oklo are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies typically have a moderate level of risk and potential for growth, positioning them between large cap and small cap stocks in terms of size and market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $22.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. 29,706,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 96,519,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,969,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,417,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,990,797. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 71,880,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,174,836. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,914,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Further Reading