Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, development, and production of lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other electronic devices. Investing in lithium stocks allows investors to potentially capitalize on the growing demand for lithium due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,770. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,762. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59.

