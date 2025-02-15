thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKAMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 123,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,744. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is -4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

