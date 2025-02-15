thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
TKAMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 123,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,744. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is -4.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKAMY
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than thyssenkrupp
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.