thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 123,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is presently -4.09%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

