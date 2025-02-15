Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thryv by 97.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,461. The company has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Thryv has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

