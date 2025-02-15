TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 240,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD remained flat at $1.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 207.77%.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

